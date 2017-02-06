The long wait will soon be over: rumors suggest that Google’s Android Wear 2.0 might debut with two LG-made smartwatches, and judging by the photos freshly leaked today, their launch seems imminent.

GSMArena has leaked a few photos of what seems to be the retail box of the upcoming LG Watch Style. Rumor has it, LG will unveil this smartwatch along with a more expensive version, the LG Watch Sport, on February 9th. Although not every detail is confirmed, the leaked images seem to indicate that our previous reports were indeed accurate.

First, the design: the watch shown on the front of the packaging does in fact match the leaked images we saw in the past. That is, it’s a simple circular display with one single button on the side. The round bezel seems a little too thick and a little too dull, and overall, it’s a safe design choice. The strap seems to be the standard 20mm or 22mm width. Now, what is interesting about the box is that it specifically says, “Designed with our friends at Google,” which only seems to confirm the reports of Google working with LG to bring Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches.

Nothing is officially confirmed in terms of specs, but if previous reports are true, this model should have a 1.2-inch P-OLED display with 360 x 360 resolution, 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM, and an IP-67 rating for minimal dust- and water-resistance. The battery is said to be a 240 mAh one, but it looks like black will be the overarching theme for the watch-faces, so given how well OLED panels get along with the color, that might just give you enough juice to last a whole day or two.

Just to refresh your memory, the more expensive of the two models, the LG Watch Sport, is said to sport a bigger 1.38-inch display with 480 x 480 resolution as well as 736MB of RAM, a 430 mAh battery, an IP-68 rating, GPS, NFC, and LTE connectivity. The rumored prices for the LG Watch Style and the LG Watch Sport are $249 and $349 respectively.

Would you be interested in buying a “Google-designed” Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!