Samsung has high hopes for Bixby. The company is so confident that it will be popular among consumers that it decided to equip the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus with a dedicated physical button that allows you to quickly launch the digital assistant.

The problem is that if you don’t plan on using Bixby – which you may very well not, seeing as Google Assistant is also on board – that button won’t be of much use to you. At least that’s what the majority of people thought up until today.

Fortunately, it looks like the button that offers quick access to Bixby can easily be remapped, and without requiring root access. This has been confirmed by a short video showing someone playing with a Galaxy S8 demo unit at one of Best Buy’s stores who launches Google Now by pressing the Bixby button. He was able to remap the button with the help of an app called All In One Gestures, which is available for free on the Google Play Store. You can check out the video below.

The app allows you to remap all of the physical buttons that are found on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus simply using the Accessibility menu, including the one used for launching Bixby. It is a great solution for those who don’t see themselves using Samsung’s digital assistant and would prefer to have a dedicated Google Assistant button (or any other app for that matter).