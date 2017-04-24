The Wi-Fi alliance has just certified what is believed to be the refurbished Galaxy Note 7. The Samsung Electronics device, which features model number SM-N935S, also looks like it will relaunch running Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Galaxy Note 7 was originally released last August with Android Marshmallow before being cancelled in October after battery issues caused some of the units to catch fire. We learned in March that Samsung would sell refurbished models somewhere following rumors which started in February.

We still don’t know when or where the Note 7 will go on back on sale (though the US and Canada has been ruled out), or for how much, though Sam Mobile suggests the “S” part of the model code indicates that the device is bound for Samung’s home nation, South Korea.

See also: Alleged photos of the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 appear

Meanwhile, Galaxy Club NL also discovered that the Wi-Fi alliance certified a device with model number SM-N930F. This is one of the original Note 7 models, which has raised questions as to why the phone would be getting an update based on Nougat. It’s speculated that this may be one last patch to brick remaining active devices, but we don’t know for certain — it could be nothing.

Would you be interested in getting a refurbished Galaxy Note 7, if you could? Let us know in the comments.