Every year, smartphone manufacturers find it necessary to include the most top-of-the-line specifications in their flagship devices. Especially in terms of RAM capacity, some OEMs seem to take the “bigger is better” route.

While the current crop of Android flagships on the market have ‘just’ 4GB of RAM, some others are coming to market with 6 or even 8GB. The OnePlus 3T and Honor V9 sport 6GB, for example, while ASUS’ upcoming ZenFone AR packs a massive 8GB. But is that too much? An executive from Huawei seems to think so.

In a recent Weibo post, Huawei executive Lao Shi says that 4GB of RAM is more than enough for a phone to run smoothly. In fact, he notes that Huawei devices actually run better with 4GB than a 6GB model would, explaining that the more important factor is making sure a smartphone’s OS is optimized to be as efficient as possible. Plus, adding more RAM to a device only ups the smartphone’s cost, and doesn’t necessarily provide a significantly better user experience.

So, in light of the Huawei exec’s recent comments, we want to know – how much RAM do you need in your smartphone? Are you happy with just 2GB, or are you someone who needs at least 6GB of RAM? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and if there’s anything you’d like to add, be sure to speak up in the comments below. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!

