Got yourself a Qualcomm-powered Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge? These devices were recently updated to Android Nougat, which usually means one must wait a bit before being able to get root access; especially for US-specific versions on different carriers. The process tends to be delayed under said circumstances, but today we have good news for the tinkerers around here.

Root has been achieved for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge with Snapdragon chipsets. This was first done with the Verizon version, but we are now learning T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint iterations can also be rooted using the same method. The process involves flashing an engineering boot image via ODIN.

Now, keep in mind the rooting process is not for the faint of heart. There is always a risk of something going wrong during the rooting process, which can void your warranty and/or damage your smartphone. Make sure to do plenty of research and know what you are doing before going this route. Shall you decide to move forward with this decision, you can always find the instructions and required files at the related XDA Developers page.

So… who’s rooting?!