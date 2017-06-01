While our battery technology seems to have hit a slump in terms of innovation, manufacturers have begun racing to figure out how to mitigate the problem with other methods. One of the most popular of these methods is speeding up how quickly our phones can charge. There are a number of different standards out there, with Samsung, OnePlus, and even Google stamping their own technology on their products. The most popular of all of these however, is Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology, since it is automatically enabled as long as the device is using a compatible Qualcomm processor.

Qualcomm has been evolving their technology for quite a long time, and has just unveiled the newest version, Quick Charge 4+. Quick Charge 4 was just introduced in November of 2016, but the company has been working hard to continuously improve the technology. The newest version includes a variety of enhancements, including cooler charging, 30% better efficiency, and up to 15% faster charge times.

The Nubia Z17 was the first phone announced to be compatible with this new charging technology, but you better believe we’ll be seeing a number of new devices sporting it in the near future.

Are you excited for the new feature? It’s incredibly useful that we are able to charge our phones more rapidly, but we can still hope for an evolution in fundamental battery technology in the future.