This article originally appeared on our sister site, TabTimes.

Following Apple’s $1 billion lawsuit launched earlier this year, US chip manufacturer Qualcomm has now countersued the company with five major complaints, accusing Apple of “misrepresenting facts and making false statements,” and interfering with “Qualcomm’s longstanding contracts with the manufacturers of Apple’s cellular devices”

Apple sued Qualcomm in January in the US for overcharging for its patents, before launching similar suits in the UK and Beijing. At the time, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple had no choice but to sue Qualcomm as it was “insisting on charging royalties for technologies that they had nothing to do with,” like Apple’s TouchID fingerprint reader.

Qualcomm has now bitten back, with one of its key complaints being that Apple “chose not to utilize certain high-performance features of the Qualcomm chipsets for the iPhone 7 (preventing consumers from enjoying the full extent of Qualcomm’s innovation).”

The iPhone 7 is one of the first iPhones in a number of years to offer both Qualcomm and Intel chipsets depending on which model is purchased. Interestingly, it appears that Apple did throttle the Qualcomm chipsets on certain networks, but this was said to be for the purposes of delivering consistency across all carriers.

Qualcomm also says Apple prevented it from “disclosing information regarding the superior performance of Qualcomm-based iPhones over Intel-based iPhones,” and “threatened” it to keep quiet on the subject.

Qualcomm isn’t aiming for a specific amount of compensation from Apple currently, but is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. It could take a while before this one is resolved.