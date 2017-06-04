Everyone wants to work from home or from a beach somewhere. If you’re looking to make this happen with a career in coding, Python is an obvious choice. Today’s AAPicks deal could be the ideal way in – The Complete Python Programming Bundle.
“Why is it an obvious choice?” I somehow hear you cry through my laptop screen. Well, to name a few reasons:
- It’s one of the most commonly used programming languages in the world. Big hitters like Google and Instagram use it;
- So as you would expect, Python is one of the main languages in demand by remote employers;
- Compared to other programming languages, it’s shorter code and easier to learn than most; and finally
- Because we’ve found a great deal for you, of course.
The Complete Python Programming Bundle is a package of 7 Python courses which give you a deep understanding of the language. Furthermore, they span a whole range of applications, from web development to statistical analysis, and even games (You learn to make your own version of flappy bird!) This gives you a broad tool-kit with which to attack the jobs market.
Each of the courses usually retails on sites like Udemy for $168, so a quick bit of math reveals that the package is $1,176 worth of learning. The good folk at Tech deals have knocked 93% off that and are selling the bundle for just $79. We’re putting the word out before the deal expires.
When you purchase this bundle you also get access to free technical support 24/5, and a certificate of completion if you need to prove your newfound credentials to an employer.
