If you’re a hardcore Google fanboy (and odds are that if you’re reading this, you are) then there’s a decent chance you have hopped on board with Google’s pay-as-you-go cellular service, Project Fi. There’s also a very good chance that you’ve always wanted to visit the Google mothership in Mountain View. Lucky for you, you may just now finally get your chance.

Last year Project Fi began a referral program offering bill credits for those who referred new customers to the service. Today they have vastly expanded that program to include three tiers of prizes for those who participate.

Everyone who refers will still get the bill credit, but now you can also receive Google Play credit, a “Fi weekender bag” or the grand prize, a trip to Google HQ in California. It’s simple: if you refer two people, you receive $20 in Google Play credit. At five referrals, you take home the “Fi weekender bag” (no word yet as to what said bag contains). And if you finish in the top three folks referring the most people, you will be invited to tour Google’s Mountain View campus. I couldn’t find many details yet on the specifics of the trip, as in if you can bring a guest, how long the trip is, what travel expenses may be covered, etc. Even so, it’s still a pretty great prize.

Keep in mind though that Google is limiting the amount of credit and referrals you can get. You can net up to $2000 in credits and up to 100 referrals. No specifics on what might happen if more than 3 folks get 100 referrals, but I truthfully doubt that will happen.

The previous referral program counted a referral as an account that was active for at least 30 days and completed two payments. It stands to reason that the same rules apply here.

The new program runs from July 25th – September 25th so you’ve got some time to start calling up everyone you know and get them switched over to Project Fi. The service is actually pretty good and Project Fi’s pricing structure makes it a good option for a lot of folks, especially those who use an average amount of data. If you haven’t taken the plunge yet, now seems like a pretty great time, so bring your friends too!