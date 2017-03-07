The AAPicks team writes about things we think you’ll like, and we may see a share of revenue from any purchases made through affiliate links.

The Vizual Coaching Academy has put a temporary price drop on one of their more recent learning kits, the Computer Hacker Professional Certification Package.

This well-reviewed package is currently boasting a solid 5-star rating with over 3,600 students enrolled. For a limited time, you can grab the whole thing for just $59.

The content spans 60 hours of training and prep work toward the CISM and CISA exams, which provide you with certification as a professional white hat hacker.

The Computer Hacker Professional Certification Package is intended as a degree-replacer designed to jumpstart a new career into the world of ethical hacking and security expertise. Because of this, the course normally goes for the tuition-tier rate of $1,499. However, in a gambit to boost enrollment and the brand awareness, the Coaching Academy has temporarily slashed the price.

Their marketing campaign could be your opportunity to save.

Here’s what you get:

Learn how to breach wireless network security w/ 60+ hours of training

Understand how to handle digital evidence within legal standards

Use Access Data’s Forensic Toolkit, EnCase, & other special steps to review data whilst leaving all evidence intact

Learn how to implement an Info Risk Assessment Process & integrate enterprise business objectives w/ info security policies

Discover IT Strategy & information systems maintenance practices

Develop a comprehensive suite of skills that will ensure you are more productive and efficient at work

Receive free technical support 24/5 via email, telephone or online chat

Interested in upgrading from your friends’ and family’s “tech guy” to full blown Internet BAMF? Click here to check this offer out for yourself.

Note: This is not a course for beginning coders. If you’re looking to start learning how to code from the ground up, you’re better off checking out this coding for beginners bundle, which is also on sale.

Is this deal not quite right for you? Head over to the AAPICKS HUB for more offers you’re going to love!