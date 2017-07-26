Did you know that 28% of the internet is powered by WordPress? I’m using it right now. If you want to build your own website, blog or online shop, WordPress is your first port of call. And PressShack University WordPress Training does a lot more than just show you the ropes.

When I started using WordPress I was flabbergasted by the sheer number of settings and features. If you’ve tried it then you’ll know what I mean. It’s like being put in the cockpit of a plane. You’re not going to be able to fly it without a bit of training, and you’re going to need a lot of training to fly it well. I strongly suspect WordPress has more buttons and dials than a plane.

It’s super easy to keep up to date with all the latest whizz-bang features.

This comprehensive library of courses is a huge and growing resource covering all the how-to guides that you’ll need. Expert instructors will show you how to set-up a professional looking website, then how to get it running super efficiently. Experts are also on hand to respond to any questions that you send.

Once you sign up to PressShack you get lifetime access. Not only does that mean that you can get into it at your leisure, but as WordPress evolves, new courses are added to the library at no cost to you. So it’s super easy to keep up to date with all the latest whizz-bang features.

This bumper learning kit has a tasty 96% discount on retail value right now, so while it lasts you can get the lot for just $39. That’s $1 for each of the 39 hours of content.

The access might be for lifetime but this offer certainly isn’t, so grab it while you can by hitting the button below.

