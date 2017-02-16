It’s George Washington’s birthday soon, and Google is celebrating by offering movies that are under 10 dollars on the Play Store. Whether you’re planning a romantic night with your bae or looking for some intense horror, it might be worth your time to check it out.

Next Monday is President’s Day, and no, we are most definitely not celebrating Donald Trump. It’s to celebrate America’s very first president who was born on February 22nd, and what better way to celebrate his birth than with discounted movies? Well, that’s what Google seems to think anyway, and it has 36 select movies for less than 10 dollars this weekend.

Are you looking for something to watch with your kids? There is the 2016 iteration of the never-ending franchise that is Ice Age or the cheeky but adorable penguins from, well, Penguins of Madagascar. If animation isn’t your kids’ cup of tea, there are movies like Pan and Now You See Me 2.

Into something a bit more romantic? Movies like The Fault in Our Stars – which used to be $15 – are now $8.99. And trust me, you’ll need a box of Kleenex for that. And on the opposite side of the spectrum, if you’re planning a bro night, Sausage Party (get it?) is now only $9.99. Unfortunately, however, if you were looking for an award-winning, life-changing movie, you’re probably out of luck here. While all the movies here are under 10 dollars, most of them aren’t critically acclaimed films per se.

But having said that, if you’re looking for some intimate moment with friends, family, or your partner with a decent enough movie this President’s Day, head on over to Google Play Movies for a special discounted selection!