Sending a good nude comes with plenty of dangers and possible consequences. Prying eyes might want to take these sexy images from you. Then there’s always the risk of getting flagged from networks. It’s time for a new type of service and a company obviously no one has ever heard about has come out with a solution. They go by the name of Pornhub.

This obscure site has created an app called TrickPics, which can quickly turn your NSFW shots into SFW images. The concept is pretty simple. The application allows you to use filters and overlay stickers on your private parts. Whoever named them must get praised; they came up with monikers like “Hand Solo”, “D-Moji”, “Dickin-a-box”, “Knock Knockers”, “Instaclam”, “Midnight Snack” and my personal favorite… “My Precious”.

Note: There is a promotional video for the new app, but we’re not going to attach it here since it’s a tad NSFW. If you really want, you can find it on Pornhub’s YouTube channel here.

The company claims this makes nudes special, others would argue it’s taking the fun out of them, but one thing is for sure – it is making these fun selfies safer in multiple senses. You can share these as you wish after covering up those special body parts. Pornhub also keeps security in check by implementing HTTPS encryption.

Interested? It seems like a fun app, but it is not being welcomed as warmly as their other content has been. The app has plenty of bad reviews in the Google Play Store, mostly from disappointed users who think it’s nothing but a glorified camera app. Is it? Give it a try and let us know what you think in the comments (or, you know… keep your reputation clean).