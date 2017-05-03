If you are still a big player of developer Niantic Labs’ augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go, there’s a newly discovered feature that at the moment is just for Android device owners. Now Android users can get in-game items for free by typing in promo codes in the game’s Shop!

The support page for this feature is live now on the official Pokémon Go website. It states that this new addition will allow players to type in promo codes for free items like Poké Balls, Lure Modules, Lucky Eggs and others. The codes themselves will come from special events and partnerships between Niantic and others.

If you do get a promo code, you can redeem it on the Android Pokémon Go client by going first to the Map View. Then you tap on the Main Menu button, and then tap on the Shop button. You can type in the promo code at the bottom of the screen, and then tap the Redeem button. You should then see your free in-game item in your inventory.

Niantic has been teasing us with plans to launch major updates for Pokémon Go that may go live later this spring. They include what the company calls “all new cooperative social gameplay experiences”. There are apparently plans to add even more updates this summer, which may include player-vs-player modes, Legendary events, group raids, and player trading.