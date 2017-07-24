Pokémon Go celebrated its first anniversary with the Pokémon Go Fest event that took take place on Saturday, July 22, in Chicago’s Grant Park. Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite as planned.

The game’s servers apparently weren’t up to the job, which basically ruined the entire experience and prevented some users from participating. The attendees were furious and actually booed Niantic’s CEO when he walked up on stage. You can check out the awkward moment in the video below.

Although the damage has already been done, Niantic is trying its best to apologize to its users and make things right. The company has announced that it will refund ticket costs, add $100 in PokéCoins to users’ accounts, as well as give event attendees the Legendary Pokémon Lugia for free.

Niantic added that all registered attendees will receive an email with instructions on how to receive a full refund for the cost of their ticket soon. The instructions will be sent to the email address associated with your Pokémon Go account.

Did you attend Pokémon Go Fest? How was it? Let us know in the comments!