Some Google Pixel XL users are reporting that they’re having problems installing the October security update. You might remember that the smaller Pixel was experiencing a similar issue back in July.

As of right now, the issue seems to be confined only to Pixel XL owners who either can’t see the update or can see but can’t install it. If you’re unable to see the update, the fix is rather easy. All you need to do is unenroll from the Android Oreo beta program and you should be set. If you’re unable to install the update, things get a little bit more difficult.

The only fix right now is to sideload the update. Now, let us be clear. This isn’t an issue affecting every Pixel XL owner and Google is currently working on a fix. If you’re one of the lucky ones and you want to get involved, you can submit your logs on the Pixel User Community forum to help the process along. If you don’t feel like going through the hassle of sideloading, you can wait on Google to push a fix and download the OTA as normal.

The October security update is unique in the fact that it brings more than just security patches. It also brings a fix for the Bluetooth issues that have plagued Pixel devices since they were released last year. Luckily, both the Pixel and Pixel XL have headphone jacks for when the Bluetooth flakes out. It sure would be a shame if Google went and did something silly like remove the headphone jack on a line of phones with notoriously bad Bluetooth issues.