A Canadian carrier started a brief internet panic today when it send an email to a number of its customers, claiming that Google would be “ceasing production” of its Pixel and Pixel XL phones that it launched less than four months ago. Google quickly sent out its own statement to refute that email, saying that production of the Pixel phones is still going on.

The email came from the Telus carrier, and was quickly reported on sites like Reddit, as customers were told that they would not be able to get their Pixel because Google had decided to stop making those phones. 9to5Google got an official statement from Google that states flat out that the email from Telus was wrong:

We’re really excited by the demand for the Pixel XL in Canada. Telus is currently out of stock of the Pixel XL. We’re working with our partners to restock inventory across our retail channels and we can confirm that production of the Pixel has not stopped.

Android Central has also posted a follow-up email from Telus, confirming that it is “working with Google to restock inventory across our retail channels as quickly as we can.” It certainly doesn’t make any sense that Google would just stop making the Pixel phones so soon after launch, especially since demand continues to exceed supply for those phones. A quick check of the Google Store site shows that only the Really Blue version of the 32GB Pixel XL is currently in stock, while the 128GB versions of the standard Pixel are all listed as out of stock.

The bottom line is that while Google may have underestimated the demand for its new Pixel flagship phones, it will continue to make them, hopefully for many more months to come. We will just have to be patient with the company as it tries to sort out its current production issues.

