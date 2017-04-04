Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 8,500 total votes , 27.1% of our readers said they’d change the fingerprint sensor location on the Galaxy S8, while 23% said both the S8 and S8 Plus should have larger batteries. 13.4% said they’re not a fan of Samsung’s software, while 12.1% would change the location of the speaker.

Physical/capacitive vs on-screen buttons: It’s a debate that’s been going strong for years, and one that’s surfaced again recently thanks to the new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Samsung has always included physical home, back and recent apps keys on its smartphones, and this is the first time the company has ever embraced on-screen keys.

There’s certainly a case for both options. For starters, on-screen buttons provide a more immersive experience, and allow for phones to have a cleaner looking bottom bezel. Plus, some find it really convenient to simply tap a button to go home… no need to press down on a physical button.

See also: Samsung killing the physical home button is a big deal

On the flip side, physical buttons (well, specifically home buttons) usually double as fingerprint sensors, which some people prefer to have on the front of their devices. And with physical buttons, you don’t have any of those pesky on-screen buttons to take up your precious screen real estate.

So which do you prefer – physical/capacitive or on-screen buttons? Or do you not have strong opinions about either? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and speak up in the comments if there’s anything you’d like to add. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!