Paranoid Android teased an update about a month ago with a somewhat cryptic message. Project lead Arz Bhatia later clarified the situation, essentially stating that a new version of the ROM would only come when the time was right. That time, it seems, is now, as Paranoid Android has today revealed its 2017 ROM.

Paranoid Android 2017 builds on its predecessors with some brand new features and support for recent devices. The ROM once again includes the unique Pie UI element, which holds shortcut controls at the bottom of the display, but what exactly is new in this latest build we’ll have to wait and see.

Here is a list of some of the other included features:

Color Engine

On-the-spot controls

Immersive mode

Paranoid OTA (Updates)

Battery styles

Advanced Power dialog

Recents app locking

Quick pull-down

Substratum support

Enhanced kernel + control

The list is similar to what that which rolled out in the 6.0.2 build for the OnePlus 2 last year though there are a couple of changes. For example, Color Engine replaces the Theme Engine as the function for changing the UI’s appearance. This is found in the ‘settings’ menu and allows you to select custom colors for the interface (including a dark mode).

Paranoid Android 2017 will also include the following features for OnePlus devices:

Advanced buttons control

Advanced gesture control

Alert slider support

Fingerprint enhancements

Camera enhancements

The Paranoid team seems particularly pleased with the latter of those, stating in its promo document: “Our picture quality and image processing, not to brag, may be significantly better than OEMs [sic].” What’s more, the team also tapped Hampus Olsson, the artist behind the OnePlus wallpapers, to provide the systems’ default wallpaper.

So far, Paranoid Android 2017 is supported on the following devices:

The team said they are already testing the ROM for the Nexus 5, OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, and Nextbit Robin, and that they are looking to expand the list of supported devices further.

You can find the new Paranoid Android versions here and find out more about what’s changed here.

So, who’s going to give the new Paranoid Android a shot?