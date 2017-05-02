The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update for the OnePlus 3T (Open Beta 15 for the OnePlus 3) has been released. It brings a few UI tweaks as well as new features to both smartphones.

The update adds a new dialer and incoming interface that allows you to swipe down to answer or swipe up to reject an incoming call. There’s also a new collapsible action bar available for Messages and Settings.

See also: Is this really the OnePlus 5?

OxygenOS Open Beta update also bring support for aptX, which is a streaming protocol that delivers better audio quality when using compatible headphones. Other new features worth mentioning are optimized high power usage notifications, night mode optimizations, as well as the standard bug fixes that should make your OnePlus device run even smoother.

Those of you who have already flashed an Open Beta to your OnePlus 3 or 3T will receive the update over-the-air. It might have already hit your device, so do check to see if you can already download it. If your smartphone is not running an open beta software but you would like to try out the latest update, you’ll have to flash it manually. You can download the files below.

To avoid any problems during the process, make sure you check out the flash Instructions OnePlus has listed on its website.