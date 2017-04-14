The initial OTA rollout of OxygenOS 4.1.3 for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T has begun. Based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the update unfortunately doesn’t deliver the new Pixel-like launcher or other new features currently available in the Open Beta 13 update for the OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 3T. Those changes will presumably come with an upcoming OxygenOS 4.2 update.

Here’s the full changelog shared by OnePlus, which some commenters have noted is basically identical to the one previously shared for the OxygenOS 4.1.1 update.

Upgraded Android 7.1.1

Added expanded screenshots

Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction

Improved video stability when recording

Improved WiFI connectivity

Improved bluetooth connectivity

Fixed Instagram swiping bug

Fixed hardware buttons malfunction bug

Increased system stability

General bug fixes

OnePlus notes that there is a known issue with Bluetooth logging. The company recommends deleting the oem_log folder to free up space. Just go to File manager > Storage > oem_log > Delete. The update itself is quite small, just 30 MB or so, and it doesn’t come with the latest security patch, but we’re hoping the Open Beta features will be making their way to the general public in the very near future.

Don’t miss: Android Nougat update tracker: when will your phone get it?