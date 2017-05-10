In case you weren’t paying attention, Mother’s Day is just around the corner. If you’re like millions of others, you probably haven’t thought much about it yet.

Shame on you!

(Nah, just kidding. You’re all right. I’m in the same boat myself.)

The good news is that this problem has a quick and easy solution.

Android Authority has partnered with Bouqs in honor of Mother’s Day. Bouqs is a flower delivery company that will send a gorgeous bouquet of your choice right to your mother’s door, and you’ll be guilt-trip free.

These bouquets normally cost $50 apiece, but as part of this partnership, we’ve managed to get Bouqs down to $35.

Just fill out the delivery form, and your Mother's Day is taken care of.

What’s more, if you buy a bouquet for your mom through these guys, we get a small percentage of the sale. That lets us feed our writers without having to use so many pesky ads.

Your mom gets a beautiful bouquet, you get off the hook, and we get to stop leaning on ads to keep the lights on. Win, win, win!

(Even if you don’t get flowers through us, you should probably get them from somewhere. You’ve already put that woman through enough and she deserves some appreciation.)

Click the button below to pick out your bouquet!