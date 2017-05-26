Time for some hot deals on some great games. A handful of the most popular titles from one-man developer OrangePixel have been reduced in the Play Store, including the Heroes of Loot 1 and 2, and action arcade series Gunslugs.

OrangePixel’s games all feature a similar aesthetic, with impressive pixel art that looks like it would have been at home on the SNES. One of the dev’s more recent titles is Meganoid (2017), something that looks like a cross between Mega Man and Spelunky — the physics and level layouts look very similar to Derek Yu’s acclaimed platformer.

Check out the full list of discounted games below:

Have you played any of these titles? Which are worth picking up? Let us know in the comments.

