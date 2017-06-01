With just ten days left until the official announcement, a bunch of press renders as well as a short video of the upcoming Oppo R11 have leaked online.

It was only half a year ago that Oppo unveiled the R9s and R9s Plus, two “flagship” devices which offered impressive camera quality at an affordable price. However, we ended up not recommending them – the smaller of the two, in particular – due to software issues. Well, the Chinese manufacturer is back with the R series, with the R11 and R11 Plus set to be unveiled on June 10. Unfortunately, however, given the ongoing leaks, it looks like we know exactly what we’re in for.

We first saw a glimpse of the R11 and R11 Plus when they received their certification from TENAA. In terms of their design, the front seemed largely unchanged, but the back featured a dual-lens camera and iPhone-7-esque antenna lines. Thanks to AndroidPure, we can now confirm this:

If the R9s was an unapologetic copy of the iPhone 6, then the upcoming R11 seems to have been inspired by Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus.

As you can see from the leaked press renders, the Oppo R11 isn’t terribly different from its predecessor, the R9s. If the R9s was an unapologetic copy of the iPhone 6, then the upcoming R11 seems to have been inspired by Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus. Here’s another look at the device in a leaked hands-on video via RayArena:

On the front, we have a 5.5-inch FHD display as well as a fingerprint scanner, and on the back, there are two camera lenses – one 20-megapixel and one 16-megapixel – which will offer 2x optical zoom. The R11 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a 2,900 mAh battery. The R11 Plus, on the other hand, is said to bring a 6-inch FHD display, 6GB of RAM, and a bigger 3,880 mAh battery.

So far, we’ve seen gold, rose gold, silver, and black variants of these upcoming smartphones, but we will have to wait until the official announcement on June 10 to see whether Oppo has other surprises in store for us.

What are your thoughts on the Oppo R11 and R11 Plus? Would you buy one if they were available in your home country? Let us know in the comments below!