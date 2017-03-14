Last week OPPO confirmed to us that the OPPO F3 and F3 Plus were on their way, sporting dual selfie cameras. Now we have official word that, as expected, the F3 Plus will debut on March 23rd. We haven’t heard specifically whether the F3 will also be revealed at this time, though we wouldn’t be too surprised.

The F3 Plus’ camera package consists of a 16MP main camera and an 8MP sub-camera on the front. No word on what the back camera will be like. As for the other core specs? We honestly know very little. Rumors suggest the phone will likely have a 6-inch HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 4000 mAH battery — but we can’t confirm them at this time.

As for launch markets? Oppo says the phone will be released to India, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Phillippines, and Vietnam, at least initially. More markets may follow down the road. Unfortunately no details on pricing just yet, either.

What do you think of the F3 Plus, based on what we currently know? Digging the idea of a dual camera setup on the front or find it unnecessary? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.