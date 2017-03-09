OPPO is preparing to release two new smartphones with dual selfie front facing cameras. Leaks of the upcoming devices hit the Internet yesterday, however we now have confirmation from OPPO that the release of the F3 and the F3 Plus are imminent and that both devices will have dual front facing cameras.

We are expecting that OPPO will officially launch the F3 and F3 Plus on March 23. Our source at OPPO also confirmed that the screen size of the F3 Plus will be bigger than that of its predecessor the F1 Plus. The F1 Plus had a 5.5 inch Full HD display, so it will be interesting to see what screen size OPPO has chosen for the F3 Plus. The rumor is that it will use a 6 inch display.

The leaked specs for the F3 Plus show that it will have a dual 16MP + 8MP front camera setup and a single 16MP camera on the back. The F3 Plus will use a Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor with four ARM Cortex A72 cores and four ARM Cortex A53, plus an Adreno 510 GPU. There will be 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 4000 mAh battery. It will ship with Android 6.0 Marshmallow on board with the ColorOS 3.0 user interface on top.

The specifications for the F3 aren’t yet available, however it will have a dual selfie camera like the F3 Plus.

So the combination of a dual sensor selfie camera setup, a large display, a relatively high performance processor and a 4000 mAh battery means that the OPPO F3 could be an interesting proposition. It will also be interesting to see how much smaller the F3 will be compared to the F3 Plus, if the latter has a 6 inch display, will the “smaller” F3 have a 5.5 inch display?

What do you think, is a dual selfie camera a good idea? What about a 6 inch display? Please let me know in the comments below.