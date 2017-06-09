The OnePlus 5 will be officially launched in India on June 22. We already know a few details about the smartphone including that it will sport a dual-camera setup and offer high-end specs. If the latest leak is to be believed, we now also know how much it will cost in the country.

According to local website True Tech, the OnePlus 5 with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage will retail for Rs. 32,999, while the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will set you back Rs. 37,999. This comes out to around $515 and $590, although pricing will vary from country to country. In the US, for example, the OnePlus 5 is expected to cost a little bit less than in India.

Keep in mind that the pricing hasn’t been confirmed by OnePlus yet, so do take it with a grain of salt for now, despite the fact that True Tech claims that the info came from a “viable source”.

See also: OnePlus 5: everything we know so far (Update: June 22 launch in India confirmed)

If the prices are true, it means that the OnePlus 5 will be the company’s most expensive smartphone to date. This is something that we have been expecting, as the Chinese manufacturer has been increasing prices with each new device.

The good news is that OnePlus will continue to sell the 3T in India until “later this year”, despite the fact that it will soon release its new flagship device. So if you don’t want to spend at least Rs. 32,999 for the OnePlus 5, you’ll still be able to get your hands on the more affordable 3T. Hopefully, the smartphone will receive a price cut as soon as its successor goes on sale, which would make it even more appealing to consumers.

Will you buy the OnePlus 5 if it does start at Rs. 32,999? Let us know down below.