After being officially unveiled a couple of days ago, the OnePlus 5 was launched in India in a mega launch event in Mumbai today. The OnePlus 5 sports a dual-camera setup, top-of-the-line specs, and an all-new design.

OnePlus has always opted for the top-of-the-line internals for its flagship devices, and the OnePlus 5 is no different. This one is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 mobile platform backed by the Adreno 540 GPU. There are two memory variants available – one with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and a higher-end version with a massive 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Of course, the highlight of the smartphone this time around is its camera setup. The OnePlus 5 sports a dual camera setup on the back, with one 16 MP sensor with an ƒ/1.7 aperture and another 20 MP telephoto lens with an ƒ/2.6 aperture.

The OnePlus 5 is runs OxygenOS based Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. As is the case with other OxygenOS-powered phones, you can expect plenty of customization options here, coupled with a minimalist software approach overall.

OnePlus 5 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat with OxygenOS

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED | 401 ppi | 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: 2.45 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 | Adreno 540

RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB | UFS 2.1

Rear Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX 398 sensor | ƒ/1.7 aperture | EIS | Dual LED flash + Telephoto: 20 MP Sony IMX 350 sensor | ƒ/2.6 aperture

Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX 371 sensor | ƒ/2.0 aperture | EIS

Battery: 3,300 mAh | Dash Charge (5V 4A)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | NFC | aptX HD

Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm

Weight: 153 g

The fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 5 supports Paytm with OxygenOS Quick Pay to make quick payments using the mobile wallet.

While the price of the Slate Gray 6 GB/64 GB variant is ₹32,999 ($511), the Midnight Black 8 GB/128 GB variant will set you back by ₹37,999 ($589). The OnePlus 5 will go on early exclusive sale on Amazon.in starting 4:30 PM today and will go on an open sale on June 27 on Amazon, oneplusstore.in, and across OnePlus Experience Stores in Delhi and Bangalore.

All OnePlus 5 users will be eligible for a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify (but that’s only available if you open a Kotak 811 account). There are other partner offers from Amazon for Amazon Prime and Kindle, and data offers from Vodafone. Also, SBI credit card and debit card holders will be eligible for a cashback of ₹1,500 on purchase of a OnePlus 5 till June 28.

What are your thoughts on the pricing of OnePlus 5 in India? Would you be looking to pick one up?