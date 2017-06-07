The OnePlus 5 will go on sale in India on June 22 as an Amazon India exclusive, according to leaker Evan Blass. In addition, Blass affirmed that the upcoming flagship would include an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor @2.35 GHz and 8 GB of RAM.

Blass claims to have received the information based on the source code of the Amazon India landing page for the OnePlus 5, which can be viewed here. Though we’d heard earlier today that the phone would officially launch in India on June 22, OnePlus hasn’t yet confirmed the actual release date for the region.

“OnePlus 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in.” — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 7, 2017

Meanwhile, a possible OnePlus 5 variant with 8 GB of RAM had been rumored to appear sometime after the launch of the regular version —which is expected to house 6 GB of RAM — but it would now appear that this will be available immediately. As for whether this will also come with 256 GB, as previously speculated, we don’t know.

Finally, it’s not clear if the rumored 8 GB OnePlus 5 variant would be the only option available in India, or if it would be sold alongside the 6 GB version, or indeed if the 8 GB version would go on sale in other markets, but we’ll let you know when we have more.

