The launch of the highly-anticipated OnePlus 5 is near, and the company continues to tease us with the first official photo taken with the upcoming “flagship killer.”

OnePlus has come a long way since its birth: what started out as a company offering a $299 flagship-status smartphone that was almost impossible to buy quickly gained a cult following, making it one of the most cherished Android makers out there alongside Samsung and Google. After the huge success of the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, the company is expected to unveil the OnePlus 5 sometime this summer. Now, we’ve heard plenty of rumors regarding its camera, but this is the first time that we are seeing an official image taken with the device:

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

While we previously saw a few leaked images which were purportedly taken with the OnePlus 5, this is the first time that we are getting an official, confirmed camera sample from the upcoming flagship smartphone. OnePlus took to Twitter to compare two photos in a low-light condition: the first image looks dim, colorless, hazy, and generally unimpressive whereas the second – which is presumably taken with the OnePlus 5 – offers vibrant colors and a more detailed look.

The company has already confirmed that it had teamed up with DxO, the company behind the infamous DxOMark scores, in order to “enhance your photography experience.” Just how much of a difference the partnership will bring remains unclear right now, but judging by the tweeted image, it looks like OnePlus 5’s camera will compete with the likes of the HTC U11, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy S8. The OnePlus 5 is also expected to feature a dual-lens camera – a trend we’ve been seeing amongst flagship devices – although it’s not yet known whether it will have optical zoom capabilities.

Other confirmed features include the recently-announced Snapdragon 835 processor and a front-facing fingerprint scanner. Although we don’t know the exact launch date yet, we are bound to find more about the device as we move into the summer months.

Are you impressed by the OnePlus 5's camera? What other features would you like to see?