It’s no longer a secret that OnePlus plans to officially announce its next handset, the OnePlus 5, in the very near future. However, the company continues to build up to that reveal with some more teasers. The latest one is allowing for some audience participation, if you happen to have a Weibo account.

The company is currently running a poll on China’s popular social media service that lets users vote for one of eight possible retail box designs for the OnePlus 5. As you can see from the eight candidates, OnePlus seems to really likes the colors of white and red for its phone boxes.

Each of these designs are actually quite striking in their own way, and we wouldn’t complain if the final choice came from one of these selections. However, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so you may feel differently. If you have a Weibo account, you can vote for your favorite box design at the link below.

We should learn which design will be picked as the final retail box for the OnePlus 5 around the time of its launch, which is expected to happen sometime later this June. In the meantime, we want to hear from you on this matter. Which box is your favorite?