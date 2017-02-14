Valentine’s Day has arrived, and as usual many smartphone companies want you to give your loved one the special gift of a handset for Valentine’s Day. In the case of OnePlus, they are offering buyers of the OnePlus 3T a special “True Love” accessory bundle deal.

The bundle includes one of the company’s OnePlus 3T Protective Cases, with your choice of eight colors, along with the black version of the OnePlus Bullets V2 earphones. Normally the accessories in that bundle would cost a total of $39.99, but as part of the “True Love” package, you can get them for $23.94, a 40-percent savings, when you also get the OnePlus 3T. The bundle will be available to purchase until Thursday, February 16 at 5 a.m. Eastern time. While we would have preferred a discount on the phone itself, it’s certainly nice that OnePlus is offering a good deal on their cases and earphones.

If that was not enough, OnePlus is also running a contest where the winner will receive two personalized 64GB OnePlus 3T handsets, one in the gunmetal color and the other in soft gold. We would assume the winner would offer the other phone to his or her romantic partner. In order to promote that contest, the company has released a new video with people . . . well, we don’t want to spoil it here, but let’s just say it gets pretty close to NSFW territory (but in a funny manner).

By the way, OnePlus claims that the video is based on “real tweets received from members of our community”, so keep that in mind when you are watching it.

What do you think of this bundle deal, the contest and especially this new OnePlus 3T promotional video? Does the clip go too far or do you think it is humorous? Let us know what you think in the comments!