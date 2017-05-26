Yesterday, OnePlus announced that those who want to get their hands on the 3T have to move fast. The smartphone is running out of stock and won’t be available for purchase starting in June.

However, it looks like the OnePlus 3T will only get discontinued in North America, Europe, and Hong Kong. The company has recently said that the smartphone will still be available in India until “later this year.” You’ll be able to get both the 64 GB and 128 GB versions of the device from all three official sales channels: OnePlus’ online store, Amazon India, and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore.

OnePlus will discontinue its flagship device because it’s gearing up to announce its successor. The OnePlus 5 is expected to be officially revealed sometime this summer, probably at the end of June or in July.

The reason as to why the 3T will remain available in India probably has to do with the price. The OnePlus 5 is expected to be more expensive than its predecessor and the company wants to make sure it also has a more affordable option available for consumers.

Price is one of the most important factors that influences consumers’ purchasing decisions in the country. OnePlus wants to make sure its sales in India don’t decrease because of the higher price tag of its upcoming flagship. It sounds like a good strategy on paper and will probably work, especially if the OnePlus 3T gets a price cut as soon as the new model is announced.

Would you consider buying the OnePlus 5 if it will be more expensive than its predecessor? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.