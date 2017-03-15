In the past, OnePlus has sold some of its smartphones via pop-up stores in Paris, in collaboration with the high-end fashion accessory maker colette. Today, the two companies announced a new collaboration that will give buyers the chance to get a limited edition version of the OnePlus 3T, if they happen to be in Paris.

On Tuesday, March 21, the OnePlus 3T colette edition will go on sale at the colette store in Paris, located at 213 rue Saint-Honore. This edition of the phone will be limited to 250 units, and will have a black color with the colette logo engraved on the back. It’ll also come with 128GB of on-board storage and will be priced at €479. It will be available for purchase at the colette store when its doors open at 11 a.m. local time. Anyone who arrives early to buy the phone will get an extra bonus – a free pair of OnePlus Bullets headphones.

The black finish of the OnePlus 3T colette edition is certainly very cool looking, and it’s too bad that it will only be available from this one store in such a limited number of units. We suspect that OnePlus could sell a lot of these black OnePlus 3T models if they wanted to. Perhaps they will in the future, without the colette branding. It’s worth noting that you may also see these colette edition phones pop up on eBay for a steeper price tag.

