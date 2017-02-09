OnePlus is rolling out yet another OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, after making the big 4.0 version that introduced Android Nougat to both of those handsets in late December. The version number for the latest OTA update is 4.0.3.

See also: Best OnePlus 3T cases

OnePlus has included quite a few bug fixes and improvements in this release, along with a couple of minor additions. Here’s the full list from the official changelog:

Added Wi-Fi IPv6 Support toggle

Optimized Smart Wi-Fi Switcher, if turned on, device will switch to data connection if Wi-Fi signal is consistently poor

Fixed crashes for Line

Increased stability of the Camera app

Optimized exposure when taking night time photos

Updated Audio Parameters and improved the quality of audio recordings

Updated APN settings for select carriers

Amazon Prime App will be pre-installed for India Users

OnePlus is also still tracking Wi-Fi connection issues that have been reported by some phone owners. It suggests that if this is happening to your OnePlus 3 or 3T, you should go to your phone’s Settings, then Wi-Fi, and then the Configure WiFi option at the top right hand corner. You should scroll down to the bottom of the page and check the IP address format (IPv4 = Single line, IPv6 = Multiple lines). If the IP address is IPv6 based, OnePlus says you should turn off the IPv6 Support toggle, and then check to see if the disconnection issues stop.

If you are experiencing frequent WiFi disconnections due to switches between Wi-Fi and cellular data sources, OnePlus suggests that you should turn off the Smart Wi-Fi Switcher at Settings, then Wi-Fi and then Configure Wi-Fi. If that does not work, you can send OnePlus a personal message in their community forums describing your problem.

Keep in mind that OnePlus is making this OxygenOS 4.0.3 update rollout first to a smaller number of OnePlus 3 and 3T owners before it expands it to everyone else.