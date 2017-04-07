A OnePlus 3 and 3T problem which has plagued the devices since last November has reportedly been fixed. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the input lag issue has now been addressed, and he did so via the medium of Emoji.

In the tweet, Pei presented a ‘tick’ or ‘check’ symbol beside the words “touch latency,” suggesting the problem had been resolved. Further, Pei included a clock symbol next to “Alert Slider,” signalling that more features for the devices’ unique alert slider button are in the works (it’s not experiencing any current problems, that we know of).

Touch latency ✔️

Alert Slider ⏰ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 6, 2017

The tweet, disappointingly, doesn’t indicate when the latency fix will roll out. It’s possible that it will arrive as part of a bigger update, alongside the latest Android security patches, perhaps, rather than as an OTA of its own.

The problem was said to have been addressed once prior to this alongside the update to Android Nougat. That, obviously, didn’t pan out.

Hopefully, this latest fix is the real deal. You can keep an eye on the OnePlus forums for an indication on when this might roll out.