This post was originally published on VR Source.

Nyko Technologies, a video game accessories manufacturer and a licensed partner of Samsung, has taken the wraps off its new product. Called the PlayPad VR, this wireless gaming controller for the Gear VR headset “combines console controller precision with an ergonomic form factor,” says its Nyko Technologies.

The product is compatible with previous versions of Samsung’s Gear VR and sports slider pads and buttons on the front and back. It connects via Bluetooth to any Samsung phone and is built for the latest Android HID controller protocol, which means that button mapping is not required.

A few other things worth mentioning about the PlayPad VR is that you can clip it onto the front of a Gear VR headset instead of the normal cover so you’ll always know where it is. It also charges via a USB Type-C cable.

The PlayPad VR will hit the market later this year and will set you back around $50. The company will show it off for the first time at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 in Los Angeles, which is scheduled to start on June 13.

What do you think about the PlayPad VR gaming controller? Share your opinion with us in the comments below.