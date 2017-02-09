After first arriving to the Nvidia Shield consoles, the big Shield 5.0 upgrade has now arrived to the Shield Tablet and Tablet K1.

So what’s new here? Obviously the biggest change is a move over from Marshmallow to some tasty Android 7.0 Nougat goodness. With this update comes all the expected features like split-screen multitasking, improved battery saving measures, grouped notifications, and more.

There’s also a few Nvidia-specific changes such as support for the new Nvidia Shield controller and a new Shield Rewards Program. The program promises stuff like free games, discounts, and a chance to win prizes.

While the hardware inside the Shield Tablet and Tablet K1 dates back to 2014 at this point, this remains one of our favorite tablets here at Android Authority and the move to Android 7.0 Nougat makes an already solid tablet a slight bit sweeter.

Here’s the full changelog for those interested:

New Multitasking Features Split-screen: Run two apps side by side* in Portrait or Landscape modes Quick switch: Double tap the Overview button to quickly switch back to the last opened app

SHIELD (2017) Controller support

SHIELD Rewards Program: Introducing SHIELD Rewards, the exclusive loyalty program for SHIELD owners

Improved Notifications Multiple notifications from the same app are now bundled for a streamlined experience Reply to messages directly from within the notification* Tap and hold on a notification to quickly silence or block notifications from the app

Doze on the Go: Doze is now smarter & kicks in even when the device is being carried around

Emoji: Includes all-new Unicode 9 emojis

Usability Improvements Display & Font size can now separately adjustable to improve readability or screenspace Quick Settings can now be customized directly from the menu by tapping “Edit” The top Quick Setting tiles can now be accessed with a downward swipe from the lock screen Settings now includes a Navigation Menu & Suggestions to improve usability The “Clear all” option in Overview have been relocated to the top right

System wide improvements including: New Data Saver: when enabled, limits access to Cellular data for background apps New JIT compiler: improves the speed of App & System updates Update to Android Security Patch Level December 1, 2016



The update is expected to start rolling out today, though it will likely take at least a few days or more before it reaches everyone. Have you got the update yet? If so, what are your thoughts on it so far?