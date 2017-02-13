In 2009, Gameloft released N.O.V.A. (Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance), a sci-fi first-person shooter for mobile devices. The game had more than a little resemblance to Microsoft’s Halo series for the Xbox, at least in terms of its art style. The game got solid reviews and was successful enough to spawn two sequels. However, the last game in the series, N.O.V.A. 3, was released way back in 2012, or about five years ago. Now Gameloft is posting up teasers for a new game called N.O.V.A. Legacy that will be coming soon to Android.

Unfortunately, Gameloft is keeping many of the details of N.O.V.A. Legacy to itself, at least for now. It did release a teaser video today, but all it shows was a futuristic helmet floating in space, with no real gameplay footage.

The game’s official Facebook page does offer a little more info, saying that N.O.V.A. Legacy will offer the “best sci-fi FPS experience from the epic first episode of the critically acclaimed N.O.V.A. saga — all in a compact 20MB!”

You can pre-register on Facebook as well to get an alert for when N.O.V.A. Legacy goes live. That page also reveals a little more info on the game itself, including the fact that it will support online multiplayer with up to 6 players, along with a way to craft and upgrade your weapons. In fact, pre-registering will give players access to extra weapon upgrades, consumables and custom character skins that are worth $8, which also suggests that game will be of the free-to-play shooter genre.

