Nova Launcher, one of the most popular launchers on Android, introduced dynamic notifications earlier this month. This provides a quick look at missed notifications direct from the app icons. In the latest beta update, Nova Launcher has now added an option for notifications badges similar to those offered in Android O.

The feature, known on Nova simply as Dots, was announced yesterday on the Nova Launcher beta Google+ community page. The functionality will allow you to see the number of notifications you have waiting in a particular app in the same format as can be found in the latest stock Android preview build.

See also: Update: Nova Launcher gets dynamic notification badges with stable update

However, unlike the Android O version, it’s not yet possible to tap-and-hold the app icon to open it up for a deeper look at what’s happening. On the Google+ community page, developer Cliff Wade said that feature hadn’t been “yet”, which suggests that it could be on its way in the future. Right now, this is just another way to visualize your notifications outside of the status bar.

Meanwhile, the latest Nova update also includes a new round search bar style (instead of the more traditional square one) and other performance improvements.

You can sign up to become a Nova Launcher beta tester here to check out the latest improvements or download the standard version at the link below.