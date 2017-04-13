A few months ago we reported on the Android release of A Normal Lost Phone, a very odd game that used a fictional smartphone as the basis for an adventure game. Now, for a limited time, you can get this highly acclaimed game in the Google Play Store for just $0.20, a big discount compared to its normal $2.99 price tag.

A Normal Lost Phone comes from the French independent developer Accidental Queens. The game starts with the player finding a smartphone that has apparently been lost by its former owner and dropped on the sidewalk. While many people might not try to open or explore this phone, this game pretty much demands that you do just that. In the course of going through this fictional smartphone’s content, including texts, emails and apps, you learn more about the former owner of the device, and . . . well we won’t spoil anything else. It’s a game that’s hard to describe in words and really needs to be played.

If you want to experience a game that looks and plays differently than your standard Candy Crush Saga puzzle game or Clash Royale strategy title, you can’t go wrong with A Normal Lost Phone. Keep in mind that the game does not include any in-app purchases, which makes this an even better deal at just $.20.