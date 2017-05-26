If you’ve already done your own research into virtual private networks (VPNs), then you’ll probably have come across NordVPN. For those already familiar with the service, I’ll cut to the chase: You can get 72% off a 2-year subscription to NordVPN. Grab it by clicking the button below! For those not in the know, read on.

This powerful VPN service regularly rates highly among reviewers and consumers alike. Here’s why.

Even in an extremely competitive market, NordVPN has features that make it stand out. For instance they don’t keep any logs of your activity through their servers, meaning that even they don’t know what you get up to. They do this by operating under the jurisdiction of Panama, where there are no mandatory data retention laws.

Furthermore, they encrypt your data twice, giving you military-grade protection online.

Of course as one of the leading VPNs, they can also boast many of the features you would expect to be top notch: Super-fast speeds; servers in 58 countries across every continent (except Antarctica); and 24/7 customer support.

NordVPN has a host of glowing reviews from the biggest names in tech journalism, including PCMag Editors’ Choice award.

NordVPN has received criticism for being more costly than it’s competitors, but right now there’s a way around that.

NordVPN is offering a 72% discount on their 2-year subscription. That’s just $3.29 per month.

When you compare this to the $12 per month you would usually pay for the same service, it’s clear this is a great opportunity to sign up.

If 2 years seems quite a commitment for you, fear not! NordVPN offers a 30 day money back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied. What have you got to lose?

We have no idea when this offer will end. To take advantage before it’s too late, click the button below.

