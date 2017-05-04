The AAPicks team has found a lot of solid VPN services. Our readers have especially gravitated toward lifetime subscription models that do away with monthly billing in favor of a one time price.

However, as a few security experts pointed out, some of these turn out to be a “get what you pay for” kind of situation.

So today we’re going to be looking at a VPN service that’s a step up from the rest. It’s called NordVPN, and it’s PC Magazine’s Editor’s Choice.

Instead of opting for a lifetime subscription offering, NordVPN retains a monthly plan of $11.95. However, what you get for that is guaranteed quality.

4.5 stars from VPNMentor, 2017

Its servers have been praised for their security and speed, and your anonymity is on a lock thanks to your activity being funneled through 904 worldwide servers in 57 different countries. The only continent you can’t browse from is Antarctica. Because… Antarctica.

NordVPN has a strict No Logs policy. They don’t store any of your data even temporarily. The same cannot be said for other VPNs. And with 2048-bit SSL encryption, not even a supercomputer can crack into your data.

Secure your personal and financial information on public wifi

Access regionally restricted content

Browse in absolute anonymity

Hide your activity from your ISP

Often services this robust can be a bit of a headache to set up. However, getting NordVPN up and running was one of the easiest processes we’ve ever seen with a VPN.

At AAPicks, we usually try to spotlight price drops and bargains. Unfortunately, NordVPN is a full-priced product. You’re going to shell out more for this higher quality service than you would for a discounted VPN.

However, so many of our readers pointed to NordVPN that we thought we’d be remiss not to highlight it here.

Ready to step up to the security big leagues? Click the button below to see if NordVPN is right for you.

