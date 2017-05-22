Nokia has already announced three smartphones this year and plans on releasing at least one more. Called the Nokia 9, it will go head to head with high-end devices on the market including the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

FrAndroid has managed to get its hands on a prototype of the smartphone and has posted a few images along with the specs on its website. The Nokia 9 features a 5.27-inch QHD display and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset.

It has 4 GB of RAM and comes equipped with two 13 MP cameras on the back, which are positioned vertically. The device also offers 64 GB of storage, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and has a fingerprint scanner that’s located on the front.

Unfortunately, we can’t really tell you much when it comes to the way the device looks. The prototype of the Nokia 9 is in a very bulky case that does a good job of hiding its design. However, we can see the dual-camera setup on the back, the home button below the screen along with capacitive buttons, the 3.5 mm headphone jack on top, and the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The only other things that are visible are the volume rocker and the power button, which are both placed on the right side of the device. You can check out all the images in the gallery below.

There’s no word on when the Nokia 9 will be announced or how much it will retail for. We hope that the device will carry an affordable price tag, otherwise it will probably find it hard to compete with the flagships that are currently on the market.