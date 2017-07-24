Baidu

We have already seen a few images of the upcoming Nokia 8 so far, which show the flagship in two color options: dark blue and silver. Now, additional images of the smartphone have popped up on Baidu, giving us a closer look at another color variant that is quite unique, to say the least.

Based on the images, the Nokia 8 will also be available in copper-gold, which looks…interesting. It’s one of those things that some will absolutely love, while other will hate, but least HMD Global is trying to offer something a little more diverse than the typical black, white and silver color range targetted by many other manufacturers.

Check out some additional images of the device in the gallery below.

According to recent speculation, the Nokia 8 might be revealed as early as July 31. It will reportedly feature a 5.3-inch QHD display, the Snapdragon 835 chipset, and a dual-camera setup on the back with Carl Zeiss optics. It’s also said to run Android Nougat and go head to head with other flagships on the market including the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, HTC U11, and others.

Pricing will be one of the major factors that will determine whether or not the Nokia 8 will be able to compete in the high-end market. The exact price hasn’t been confirmed yet, but rumors suggest that it will set you back €589.

Do you think that the rumored price in too high for a Nokia-branded smartphone? And what do you think of the new color? Let us know in the comments.