It’s 2017 and yet here we are, being hyped up over a candy bar not-so-smart phone. I’ll have to admit, I never thought anyone would ever again get excited over a non-smartphone but Nokia’s 3310 resurrection has managed to strike a strong sense of nostalgia in all of us. So what exactly does the new Nokia 3310 reboot bring to the table? Good question.

First, it isn’t a smartphone. And yes, it’s even a stretch for us to cover it since it doesn’t run Android, but we couldn’t resist! The Nokia 3310 offers a similar design to the original, though it isn’t without some pretty crucial improvements. First, the display has upgraded to a 2.4-inch QVGA color display, something that the original 3310 didn’t offer. Nokia also upgraded the software to Nokia Series 30+, added a 2MP camera, and even a modern microSD slot.

Second, the new design comes in multiple colors and offers a completely revamped version of the classic “Snake”. Nokia also says the phone has a battery that can last a month in standby and that the phone features the classic Nokia ringtone. And that’s about it. Obviously the new Nokia 3310 is more about hyping up the brand than anything, but could it be worth picking up? If you need a secondary backup phone, why not? It could also be handy for those that – for whatever reason – still prefer not to make the move to a smartphone.

The Nokia 3310 is certainly affordable enough, setting users back $52 or 49 Euros.