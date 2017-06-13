In a press event in New Delhi, HMD Global announced the launch of the much awaited Nokia Mobile devices in India. The three budget smartphones – Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 – were first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2017 earlier this year.

The three dual SIM smartphones will ship with the the latest pure Android Nougat and come with guaranteed monthly security updates. The devices also feature Google Assistant; the company having worked with Google to ensure conversations with the Google Assistant happen seamlessly on Nokia smartphones.

Nokia is a trusted and well-loved brand across the world and especially in India. Today’s announcement scripts a new chapter for Nokia phones in this country as we set out to capture the hearts and minds of an entirely new generation of fans through an inspiring and purpose-led approach. The new line-up comprising the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 is visually stunning and will always be available out-of-the-box with the latest and pure version of Android. We intend to break the clutter in a market dominated by undifferentiated products by providing a great user experience while living up to the Nokia brand promise of simplicity, trust, reliability and quality. – Ajey Mehta, Vice President – India, HMD Global

Nokia 3 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) | 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass | 450 nits

Processor: 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit | Mali T720 MP1 GPU

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 8 MP autofocus with LED Flash | f/2.0 aperture

Front Camera: 8 MP autofocus | f/2.0 aperture

Dimensions: 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm

Battery: 2,650 mAh

Nokia 5 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720) | 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass | 500 nits

Processor: 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 | Adreno 505 GPU

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 13MP autofocus | Dual-tone LED Flash | f/2.0 aperture

Front Camera: 8MP autofocus | f/2.0 aperture | 84-degree wide-angle lens

Dimensions: 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm

Battery: 3,000 mAh

Nokia 6 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) | 2.5D curved glass | 450 nits | Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit | Adreno 505 GPU

RAM: 3 GB LPDDR3

Internal Storage: 32 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 16MP | PDAF | Dual-tone LED Flash | f/2.0 aperture

Front Camera: 8MP | f/2.0 aperture | 84-degree wide-angle lens

Dimensions: 154 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm

Battery: 3,000 mAh

In a unique move, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 will be available exclusively from offline retail stores. HMD Global has shared that the company has 400 exclusive distributors and the devices will be available across over 80,000 retail stores across the country.

Priced at ₹9,499 ($148), Nokia 3 will be available starting June 16 and priced at ₹12,899 ($200), Nokia 5 will be available starting next month while the pre-booking starts on July 7. Pre-bookings will happen at select mobile retail outlets across key cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Calicut.

Priced at ₹14,999 ($233), the Nokia 6, however, will be exclusively available on Amazon.in. The registrations begin on July 14, and Prime customers using Amazon Pay will get ₹1000 off on the Nokia 6.

The company also announced that for support, there will be Nokia Mobile Care service centers in over 300 cities with pick-up and drop facilities in additional 100 cities. There will also be the usual Web, chat, and call support for a comprehensive after-sales support experience.

Nokia is betting huge on pure Android experience and brand trust rather compete on the specifications sheet, especially in the crowded Indian market. What are your thoughts on the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6? Tell us in the comments!