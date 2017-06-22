Last month, Niantic started “shadowbanning” bot accounts, cheats, and so-called scanners in an attempt to take on Pokemon Go cheaters. Now, the company has taken things to the next level. In a post on Reddit, which you can read below, the creator of the game announced new anti-cheating measures that will mark those using third-party services with a slash in the inventory.

With the announcement of Raid Battles and the new battle features, we are staying true on our commitment to ensuring that Pokémon GO continues to be a fun and fair experience for all Trainers. Starting today, Pokémon caught using third-party services that circumvent normal gameplay will appear marked with a slash in the inventory and may not behave as expected. We are humbled by the excitement for all the new features we announced yesterday. This is one small part of our continued commitment to maintaining the integrity of our community and delivering an amazing Pokémon GO experience. — Niantic

Unfortunately, the company didn’t share any specific information on what exactly “may not behave as expected” means. If you use any third-party services that violate Niantic’s terms of service, you’ll probably find out soon enough though.

It looks like the company is trying to do everything it can to make sure players don’t and can’t cheat, which is something that most Pokemon Go users probably don’t have a problem with.

