The Nextbit Robin has reached the lowest price we have seen yet for a new, unopened unit. Amazon has cut the price down to just $117.99, but this sale is slated to end by the end of the day today.

While this unlocked GSM phone was originally released over a year ago in February 2016, after a successful Kickstarter fundraising campaign, the hardware inside the Robin is still solid. It has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, a 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front-facing camera and a 2,600 mAh battery. The phone’s main feature is its free access to 100 GB of additional cloud storage.

What makes this deal even better is that it’s recently received an update to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

This is a super cheap price for the Robin, but keep in mind that Nextbit was acquired by Razer a few months ago, and no new Robin handsets are being made (at least for the time being). However, Razer has pledged to support the Robin with software updates and security patches through February 2018. Are you interested in buying this phone for such a low price?