T-Mobile is running a sweet BOGO deal to celebrate Father’s Day: buy a new Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, LG G6, or LG V20, and you get another for free.

Yes, it’s that time of the month: scrolling up and down Amazon and Googling frantically to figure out what to get your pop for Father’s Day. T-Mobile wants to help make that decision a bit easier by offering a pretty sweet BOGO deal on the latest flagships from Samsung and LG. Whether you are with T-Mobile right now or not, when you pick up a new Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, LG G6, or LG V20 on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with an unlimited data plan, the Un-carrier will give you a mail-in rebate for another one.

The promo will end on June 22, so if you were looking to surprise your dad or if you just wanted two new phones for whatever reason, this is your chance.

Given that this is specifically for Father’s Day, the promo will end on June 22, so if you were looking to surprise your dad with a special gift or if you just wanted two new phones for whatever reason, this is your chance. Of course, there are terms and conditions you must fulfill to take advantage of the deal: for instance, both phones must be activated on T-Mobile’s ONE plan, meaning you cannot just buy the first outright and expect a second phone for free. Also, if you choose to cancel your cell service, you will have to pay the remaining balance.

However, if you’re a fan of T-Mobile and use a lot of data, getting two flagship phones for the price of one isn’t too bad. After all, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will usually set you back $750 and $790 respectively, and LG’s G6 and V20 both cost around $500. If this is something you might be interested in, you can head on over to T-Mobile’s Deals Hub to find out more about it.

Do you think this is a good deal? Will you be getting your dad a brand-new phone from T-Mobile this Father’s Day? Let us know by leaving a comment below!